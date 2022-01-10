BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $261,586.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.60 or 1.00319698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00825672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,654 coins and its circulating supply is 894,866 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

