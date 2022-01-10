Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.21.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT opened at $117.50 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.