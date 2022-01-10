Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.86.

NYSE BOOT opened at $121.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. Boot Barn has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 69.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

