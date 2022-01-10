Boston Partners Buys New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

