Boston Partners Has $215,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.42.

NYSE NOC opened at $400.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

