Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

