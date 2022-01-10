Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,668 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

