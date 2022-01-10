Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,095 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.10 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

