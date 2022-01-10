Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

