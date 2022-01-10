Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

