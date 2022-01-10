Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.