Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.