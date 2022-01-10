Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

