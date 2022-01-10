Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

