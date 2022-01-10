Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,068 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.82 on Monday, hitting $499.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $622.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.