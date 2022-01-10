Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.24. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,120. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

