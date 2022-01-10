Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $440.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.30 million and the lowest is $434.92 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 399,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 91,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $75.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

