Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $266.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.51 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 201,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

