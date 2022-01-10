Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.54. 5,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,000. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

