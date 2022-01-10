Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,886. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Astec Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

