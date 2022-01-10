Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $83,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 7,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,975.02 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

