Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,332 shares of company stock worth $1,488,412. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.89. 4,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

