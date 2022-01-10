Brokerages Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 92.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 114,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

