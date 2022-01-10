Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,096 shares of company stock worth $2,143,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

