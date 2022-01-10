Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $17.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,323. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.