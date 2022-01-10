Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) PT at $30.94

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $734,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

