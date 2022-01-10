Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $227.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $225.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

