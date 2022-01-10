Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $75.25

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. 107,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,280. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

