Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $158.40

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.06. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

