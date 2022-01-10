Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $88.30

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EHC opened at $64.44 on Monday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,357,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

