Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $13.39

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,151,000 after purchasing an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 157,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,380. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

