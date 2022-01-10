Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price at $38.88

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Saputo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.