Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $59.61

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $542,160 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

