Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $36.22

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

