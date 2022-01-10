Brokers Offer Predictions for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,335,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

