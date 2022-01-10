Brokers Set Expectations for Inotiv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Inotiv stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of -191.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. Inotiv has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

