Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

