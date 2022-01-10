BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $41.46 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $45,056.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

