Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Bucher Industries stock opened at $500.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.25. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $471.00 and a 1 year high of $553.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

