Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.92.

BLDR opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

