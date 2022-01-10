Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

