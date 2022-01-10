ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0746 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.29 million and $3,156.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.16 or 0.07497254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.80 or 0.99907179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

