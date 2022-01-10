C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCCC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

