Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.