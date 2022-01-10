Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $286,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 65.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

