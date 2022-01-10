Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.13 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

