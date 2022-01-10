Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

