Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

