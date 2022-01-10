Camden National Bank Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $127.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

