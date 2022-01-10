Camden National Bank Purchases 5,767 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

